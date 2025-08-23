Assam Hospital Workers Decry Low Pay, Appeal to CM for Relief

The All Assam Government Hospital Temporary Health Workers’ Association has submitted a memorandum to Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, seeking urgent resolution of their long-pending issues.

In the letter, the association stated that thousands of temporary third- and fourth-grade health workers, appointed by hospital management committees across districts, have been serving for years with meagre honorariums while discharging round-the-clock duties. This, they said, has made it difficult for them to sustain their families and has left them in a state of job insecurity.

The workers highlighted that despite multiple appeals to authorities, their demands remain unresolved. Meetings were held with senior officials, including the Director of Health Services and district health officers, in May and September 2023. During these discussions, officials had assured that the workers would be brought under government purview and paid minimum wages directly from government accounts, instead of hospital management committees. However, no concrete steps have been taken yet.

Through a press meet, the association appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to urgently intervene in resolving their grievances, stating that despite years of service in third- and fourth-grade positions across government hospitals, they continue to receive meagre wages.

One of the members said, “In every government hospital in Assam, we have been working across departments for years, but our contributions remain undervalued.”

The association pointed out that on July 2, 2024, the Health Department had issued an order instructing all district health authorities to ensure minimum salary payments to temporary workers.

One member said, “After the order, we submitted our date of birth and all necessary documents as asked by the department. But till now, no action has been taken.”

He added, “It is very disappointing that even after following every instruction from the government, we are still waiting for our rightful salaries.”

They criticized the government for neglecting the Health Department, calling it “one of the most important sectors,” and expressed disappointment that despite repeated assurances from senior officials during meetings, no concrete results have been seen.

Another member of the association said, “Despite working hard for years, we are still stuck in temporary jobs. The government has been telling us for the last four to five years that the process of making our jobs permanent is ongoing, but nothing has changed.”

He added, “We are working in every department of government hospitals across Assam. Our people are serving tirelessly, yet our job status remains uncertain. We urge the government to make our jobs permanent so that it becomes a little easier for us to look after our families.”

Currently, most temporary health workers earn just ₹100–₹150 per day, despite being the backbone of hospital functioning. The association clarified that they are not demanding permanent jobs but only the rightful minimum wages and facilities that were promised.

Key Demands of the Association:

Immediate inclusion of temporary health workers under the government system and payment of ₹25,000–₹28,000 per month as per the Minimum Wages Act, directly from government accounts.

Extension of PF and EPF benefits.

Provision of government housing facilities for temporary staff.

Replacement of old emergency Tata Sumo ambulances (over 15 years old) with new vehicles in government hospitals.

The association also revealed that multiple attempts to meet the Chief Minister, through both online and offline applications, have gone unanswered, despite his assurances of being approachable.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, the workers warned that if their issues remain unresolved, they will be forced to launch a protest in Guwahati to demand their rights.

