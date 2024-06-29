Assam Hosts Naturenomics™ Forum to Empower Forest Rangers and Guards

The Balipara Foundation, in collaboration with the Assam Forest Department, Government of Assam, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, and Wildlife Conservation Trust (WCT), organized the Regional Assam Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum from June 27-28, 2024. Held at the State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development in Biswanath Chariali, Assam, the forum focused on the theme "Safeguarding Natural Assets: Insights from Forest Rangers and Guards in Protected Areas."
The two-day event provided a crucial platform for forest rangers, guards, and foresters to share their frontline experiences in biodiversity conservation. Participants discussed coping strategies and innovative solutions for managing challenges they encounter while protecting wildlife and habitats.
Special sessions were conducted to enhance their emergency response capabilities, including training on first aid, CPR, and trauma management techniques. Dr. Vijay Tate, Senior Health Officer from WCT, led sessions on handling medical emergencies such as animal attacks, vehicular trauma, and other critical incidents.
The forum underscored the importance of supporting and equipping forest personnel who play a vital role in preserving Assam's rich natural heritage amidst diverse environmental and human pressures.