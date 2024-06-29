Assam Hosts Naturenomics™ Forum to Empower Forest Rangers and Guards

The Balipara Foundation, in collaboration with the Assam Forest Department, Government of Assam, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, and Wildlife Conservation Trust (WCT), organized the Regional Assam Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum from June 27-28, 2024. Held at the State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development in Biswanath Chariali, Assam, the forum focused on the theme "Safeguarding Natural Assets: Insights from Forest Rangers and Guards in Protected Areas."