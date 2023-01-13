Assam: House Reduced to Ashes After Major Fire in Juria

In a tragic incident, one house was completely gutted by a massive fire in Juria in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The fire that erupted on Thursday night destroyed the house belonging to Fakaruddin Ahmed at Poromaibheti.

Ahmed’s house along with properties worth lakhs of rupees was burnt to ashes in the blazing flame.

The fire is suspected to have erupted from a lighted candle.

However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, fire tenders arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident and after prolonged efforts, managed to bring the inferno under control.