Shelter Homes Open for Homeless in Delhi Amid Bone-Chilling Cold

As cold wave is holding its sway over the parts of North India including the national capital, shelter homes have been opened for homeless people.

The shelter homes, 'Rain Basera' have beds, blankets, breakfast, and ample space for the homeless people.

Amjad Khan, Hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal thanked the government for opening of shelter homes.

"The government has done good management for homeless people here, we used to sleep outside here, but since the administration has made these temporary houses, we are shifted here. Tea and breakfast are available in the morning, blankets are also available here," he said.

Nihal Hussain, the caretaker of the night shelter, Rain Basera on Lodhi Road, told ANI that proper arrangements for bed, breakfast, water, and toilet have been made for the needy ones.

"There are a total of eight caretakers, who are deployed in different shifts on a rotation basis," he said.

Regarding medical assistance, Nihal said, "We have been provided with a First Aid kit and we have been trained for providing First Aid treatment. We have been given the Ambulance's number if the situation goes out of hand."

With the steady dip in mercury levels in Delhi, the destitute are left with only one option to huddle around bonfires and shiver.

As reported earlier, IMD scientists said that cold wave conditions are likely to re-emerge over North-West India and peak around January 15-16 with minimum temperatures expected to dip after two days from January 12.

On January 14, the IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha is also expected with cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar.

(with inputs from ANI)