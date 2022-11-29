Assam: Several Houses Reduced To Ashes In Darrang Fire Incident

Several houses were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out in Assam’s Darrang district late Monday.

According to reports, the fire broke out at Nonke Gorapori area where several houses were gutted in the fire.

A number of fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire with the help of locals.

A local resident informed that the blaze erupted due to an electric short circuit.

"Several properties were gutted in the fire. At least four houses were damaged in the fire," he said.

Recently, at least 10 rented rooms were gutted in a major fire that broke at Noonmati in Guwahati.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the residence of a teacher of Noonmati Refinery High School, identified as Golelur Ali.

Officials said that the flames were fuelled by a cylinder that exploded, spreading the fire.

The officials present at the scene also mentioned that damages due to the major fire were estimated to be several lakhs.