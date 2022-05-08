Assam: Man Held With Fake Notes, Ganja In Guwahati

Assam police on Saturday night seized fake currency notes amounting to Rs 24,000 in Jorabat under Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district.

One person was arrested in connection to it.

Police also recovered around 27 kg of ganja from his possession.

The arrested individual has been identified as one Namuddin.

As per sources, the accused person was transporting the consignment from Tripura’s Agartala.

He was caught by police while he was on his way to Shillong, sources said.

Last month, Guwahati police on Tuesday seized Rs 7 lakhs worth fake currency and arrested one man from Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted an operation in which the man was arrested. He is a resident of Tura in neighbouring Meghalaya, informed police.

Police said that the accused was about to leave Guwahati and head to Tura from ISBT, but he was nabbed before his bus left the terminus.

A search of his belongings revealed the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth around Rs 7 lakhs, the police informed.

