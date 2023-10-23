National
Major Fire at Commercial Building in Mumbai Claims 2 Lives
Two persons were killed and three others sustained burn injuries after a major fire erupted in Kandivali West of Maharashtra's Mumbai, reports said on Monday.
According to information, the fire broke out at Pavan Dham Veena Santur Building of Mahaveer Nagar in Kandivali West at around 12:30 pm today. Reports said that the fire quickly spread to the upper floors, trapping several people inside.
Meanwhile, the fire fighting personnel were rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital immediately.
The fire was taken under control with the help of at least eight firefighters, sources said.
Meanwhile, the police is currently investigating the matter.