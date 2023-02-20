Assam HS Board Exams 2022-23 Commences Today, Click For Guidelines

The Assam HS board exams 2022-23 commenced from Monday and will conclude on March 20, 2023.

The examination will be held at 856 centres across the state.

The Higher Secondary Class 12th exam begins on Monday with English subject and will end with Home Science, Entrepreneurship Development subject paper scheduled on March 20, 2023.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had earlier already issued the Assam Class 12 admit cards of students appearing for the board examination.

As per the guidelines, the students will have to appear for the board examination in school uniforms along with their admit card and school identity card.

The AHSEC will conduct the HS 2023 exam for arts, commerce, science and vocational streams in two shifts.

The first shift will be held in the morning from 9 am to 11 AM, while the second shift will be conducted in the afternoon between 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

The total number of students taking the examinations this year is 3,42,869 against 2,05,625 in 2022.

Previously, the practical exam organized by AHSEC started on January 25 and ended on February 15.

It may be mentioned that the Higher Secondary under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is being conducted under strict vigilance.

According to the state board, question papers will be provided to the candidates 15 minutes before scheduled time of the exam.

To avoid paper leakage, cyber cell has been established to look into any kind of act regarding the exam.

In case if anyone attempts to circulate any fake question papers before the exam will be caught by police and cyber cell.

Moreover, police will be deployed and double security will be provided at each examination centres to avoid any suspicious act by any candidate or individual.

Here are the guidelines by the AHSEC for HS Class 12 exams

Students must carry their Assam class 12 admit card along with their school ID at the examination centre.

Examinees are required to report at the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of exam.

Students will be given five minutes extra to read the question paper.

Students are allowed to carry only permissible stationary items inside the examination hall/room.

Items like electronic gadgets such as calculators, mobile phones, tablets etc. are strictly prohibited inside the exam venue.

No candidates will be allowed to leave the examination hall before the exam ends.