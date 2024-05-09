HS Results 2024: Science, Arts or Commerce | Which Stream Performed Better

A total of 2,42,794 candidates passed the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examination 2024 out of the 2,73,908 candidates who appeared for the exam across the state.
Performance of the candidates in all three streams this year has been a grade above the previous years' results, Covid year being exceptional.
Here is the stream-wise performance report:
Arts Stream: A total of 1,78,806 candidates passed in the Arts stream out of the 2,00,495 candidates who appeared. The pass percentage is 89.18 percent. 40,499 secured the first division, 65,532 secured the second division and 72,775 secured the third division.
Science Stream: A total of 48,953 candidates passed in the Science stream out of the 54,460 candidates who appeared. The pass percentage is 89.88 percent. 23,552 secured the first division, 17,339 secured the second division and 8,062 secured the third division.
Commerce Stream: A total of 15,196 candidates passed in the Science stream out of the 17,307 candidates who appeared. The pass percentage is 87.80 percent. 5,915 secured the first division, 6,087 secured the second division and 3,194 secured the third division.
For the first time in 37 years, the AHSEC results have been declared without mentioning the positions secured by the students.