HLSC Candidate Expelled for cheating during exams in Nagaon

In an incident reported at Dhing in Assam’s Nagaon district, a student was expelled from the ongoing HLSC examinations.
The student whose identity is not known till the filing of this report was caught allegedly cheating during the exam at the Balisatra Higher Secondary School examination centre in Dhing.
Reports further claimed that a teacher named Aashik Iqbal was allegedly providing cheat papers to the boy who was later chased away by the other employees of the school.
It may be mentioned that another similar incident was reported earlier today in Assam’s Jonai where 4 people were arrested including a teacher in connection with a major cheating scandal.