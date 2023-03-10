Assam: HSLC Candidate Commits Suicide in Dhemaji

A candidate who appeared in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination this year committed suicide in Assam’s Dhemaji.

According to sources, the incident took place at an anganwadi center in Nagakhekia village of Dhemaji.

The deceased was identified as Biraj Dutta.

The cause of the suicide is still not known. Further investigation is underway.

Last year, two HSLC candidates committed suicide after the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination was declared.

A suicide note was found near one of the candidates body that read, “Maa and Deuta (mother and father) I will not be able to give what you want. Therefore, I seek apology from you both. I wish you both to stay good.”

The deceased was a resident of Mongoldoi and was identified as Rahul Bora.

The 15-year-old who committed suicide secured letter marks in Sanskrit securing second division in HSLC examination.

The other deceased hailed from Merapani who committed suicide after he failed the HSLC examination.

The deceased was identified as Sobin Chutia, who was a resident of Jitour village in Charaimari. He was a student of Charaimari High School.