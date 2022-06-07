Assam HSLC Exam Result: 2 Candidates Commit Suicide

Two candidates committed suicide after the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination was declared on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old Rahul Bora of Mangaldoi committed suicide on Monday (June 6) a day before the results were declared. A suicide note has also been found near his body in which it was written, “Maa and Deuta (mother and father) I will not be able to give what you want. Therefore, I seek apology from you both. I wish you both to stay good.”

The 15-year-old who committed suicide yesterday secured letter marks in Sanskrit securing second division in HSLC examination of which the results have been declared today but he is not there to hear his result anymore.

Son of Tarini Bora and Anna Bora, Rahul committed suicide yesterday at around 2 pm in the kitchen room of his house by hanging himself in the absence of his parents.

On the other hand, another suicide case has been reported in Merapani as a student committed suicide after he failed the HSLC examination.

The student identified as Sobin Chutia was a resident of Jitour village in Charaimari. He was a student of Charaimari High School.

A total of 2,29,131 students have cleared the HSLC 2022 exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

A total of 4,05,582 students have appeared for the HSLC examination this year of which 64101 – have cleared the exam in third division, followed by 99854 in second and 65176 students who cleared the exam in first division.

The pass percentage stands at 56.49 per cent.

Boys have performed better than girls as 62.91 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have cleared the same while 69.93 per cent of boys who appeared for their HSLC exam have passed it.