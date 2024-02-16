Ranoj Pegu Rubbishes "Fake" HSLC Question Paper Leak Claims

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday slammed the reports of question paper leak on the first day of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations.
Speaking after reports earlier claimed that images of a question paper were circulated over mobile phones in Assam's Cachar, the state education minister Ranoj Pegu called them fake.
Ranoj Pegu said, "The news of question paper leak is false. The Cachar district administration and superintendent of police have been sent to the concerned examination center."
"They conducted a probe and informed that the reports of question paper leak are false and no such instance has occurred. Several people are being interrogated by the police," he added.
Meanwhile, taking to his official X account, Ranoj Pegu further wrote, "The reports of HSLC examination question paper leak in Cachar District are fake. Authorities are currently probing the origins of this false news and will enforce legal measures accordingly."
Earlier in the day, there were reports of a suspected question paper leak at Banskandi Nena Mia HS School in Cachar. The news broke after images of a question paper were shared online and went viral. The incident happened on the first day of HSLC examinations 2024.
However, the veracity of the question papers were not ascertained, claimed the reports. This led to education minister Ranoj Pegu's response on the matter.
Notably, the news comes after the Assam government introduced a bill to curb exam-time malpractices including cheating during the ongoing Budget session of the state assembly.