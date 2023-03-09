Assam HSLC Exam: 3 Teachers Dismissed for Negligence in Duty

Three teachers were dismissed from their duties in the examination centre on Thursday over negligence in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam in Assam’s Sipajhar.

According to the sources, the three teachers were accused of not doing their duties properly in the examination hall.

The culprits in the case have been identified as Rinki Barman, Abdul Malik and Abdul Chauhan. They had their duties at Ganeshkunwari Tribal Secondary School, Bahgara in Sipajhar.

The Executive Magistrate and Revenue Circle Officer have issued the order to dismiss the teachers.

Last year, a school teacher was suspended on charges of sexually abusing a student on the premises of the institute in Assam’s Kamrup district.

A case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO was registered against him based on the complaint.

The accused, identified as Apurba Thakuria, was an assistant teacher of a government school. He was served a show cause notice by Kamrup Inspector of Schools on October 14.

He however did not respond to the show cause notice till the issuance of the suspension order.