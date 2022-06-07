Low Pass % in HSLC Exam is Expectable due to COVID Pandemic: Ranoj Pegu

Congratulation the candidates who passed in the HSLC examination today, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday said that the low pass percentage in the examination is inevitable due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the education system.

The minister said that the HSLC examination will continue and the 10 positions will also be there. “The pass percentages of government schools have reduced and the reason for this will be scrutinized. The results in tribal districts of Chirang, Cachar and Karbi Anglong are not up to the mark and this needs to be examined. The result of Dima Hasao district is better than Karbi Anglong,” the minister added.

He further stated that the education system in the tea garden areas are lacking behind. “The schools have been established in the tea garden areas but the education is lacking behind and we will examine as to why they are lacking behind. We have also instructed SEBA to find out the reason as to why the tea garden areas are lacking behind in the education system,” Pegu said.

The minister further stated that the results of English medium schools are good. “The infrastructure and number of teachers in the government schools are not up to the mark for which the performance is not good. The government is trying to improve the infrastructure in the government schools so that the performance could be better,” he added.