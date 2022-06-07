Assam HSLC Exam Results: Raktotpal Saikia from North Lakhimpur Tops Exam

Raktotpal Saikia from North Lakhimpur topped the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday (June 7).

Raktotpal secured 1st position from St. Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur with 597 marks.

A total of 2,29,131 students have cleared the HSLC 2022 exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

A total of 4,05,582 students have appeared for the HSLC examination this year of which 64101 – have cleared the exam in third division, followed by 99854 in second and 65176 students who cleared the exam in first division.

The pass percentage stands at 56.49 per cent.

Boys have performed better than girls as 62.91 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have cleared the same while 69.93 per cent of boys who appeared for their HSLC exam have passed it.

The second rank is secured by Bhuyashi Medhi from Little Flower School, Nalbari followed by three students at the third rank Mridupaban Kalita from Don Bosco High School, Kheroni (Karbi Anglong) , Labeeb Muzib from Don Bosco HS School, Boiragimath (Dibrugarh) and Partha Pratim Das from Lohit Dikrong HS School, Bihpuria (Lakhimpur).

Among districts, Dima Hasao delivered top performance with 81. 31 per cent students clearing from the region followed by Sivasagar with 81.71 per cent.

Chirang recorded as worst performing district with 34.27 per cent cleared the exam followed by Hojai with 37.29 per cent.