The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the results of the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations on June 7.

This was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to twitter, Sarma wrote, “Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022.”