8 Rohingyas Detained in Tripura

Eight Rohingyas have been detained by the Tripura Police after intercepting them in Sepahijala district of the state.

The Rohingya migrants including two women, one man and five children were detained while they were travelling to Bangladesh.

According to sources, the migrants had arrived in Tripura from Delhi via Guwahati. They were caught during a regular vehicle frisking at a check point, according to Tripura police.

The eight detained Rohingyas have been identified as Fatema Begum (30), Abdul Hasim (29), Manisha (32), while the children have been identified as Ali, Tahidul Islam, Suleiman, Isaak and Mofizul Islam.

Upon interrogation, they had confessed that they had come from the Rohingya camp in Delhi and were on their way to Bangladesh by crossing the international border ‘illegally.’

Also Read: Amit Shah Chairs Security Meet Amid Targeted Killings in J&K