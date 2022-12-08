Assam: HSLC Examination to be Held from March 3

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for 2023 will be held from March 3 to March 24, informed Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

The practical exam will be conducted on February 24 and 25, the Board informed.

It further informed that the question paper for English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science will be prepared in a different format. There will be 50 percent objective type questions which will be of 1 mark question each and the rest 50 percent will be descriptive questions.

The examination will be held in 912 centres across the state out of which there will be 9 new centres.

The candidates will have to use only black or blue pen.

A total of 1 lakh 93 thousand candidates have registered for the examination so far and the last date of registration is December 15, 2022.

However, the board has banned the registration for the candidates who have not passed the half-yearly examination.