Assam: HSLC/AHM Exam Results Today

The results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations under SEBA (Board of Secondary Education) will be declared today (Tuesday) at 10 am.

The results will be available to check on 14 SEBA websites and also in SEBA mobile app.

Additionally, students can also avail their results from their respective schools.

The examinations were held after two years of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can open the links below tomorrow to avail their digital mark sheets –

https://sebaonline.org/

www.resultsassam.nic.in

www.indiaresults.com

www.results.shiksha

www.assam.shiksha

www.assamonline.in

www.exametc.com

www.schools9.com

https://results.net

www.assamjobs.com

www.assamresults.in

www.necareer.com

www.jagaranjosh.com

www.vidyavision.com

