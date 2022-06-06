Top Stories

Unidentified Body Recovered Near DTO Office In Guwahati

The body has been sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem.
The body of the victim floating in a drain at Basistha in Guwahati
The unidentified body of a youth was recovered in the Basistha area of Guwahati in Assam on Monday afternoon, triggering panic among locals.

Sources said that the body was recovered from a drain near the District Transport Office (DTO) in Basistha.

Meanwhile, police reached the scene to assess the situation.

Police suspect that the victim might have been murdered, although the exact cause can be ascertained only after the postmortem reports arrives.

The body has been sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem and reporst are awaited.

Meanwhile, the police have started the preliminary investigations into the incident.

