Assam: HSLC/AHM, HS Exams 2022 From Today

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations under SEBA (Board of Secondary Education) is set to commence from today.

On the other hand, higher secondary examinations under the AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) will also commence from today.

While, the HSLC/AHM exams will conclude on March 31, the HS exam will end on April 4.

Both the exams will be held in two shifts - morning shift, from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift, from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. However, all exams would be conducted for a total duration of 2 hours.

According to an official notice, candidates will be allowed ten extra minutes to read the question paper. The exams will be held in two sessions. In the morning session, the reading time will be given from 8:50 am to 9 am and in the afternoon from 1:20 pm to 1:30 pm.

