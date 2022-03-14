Guwahati: Accused In Chatribari Murder Case Arrested From Bihar

Assam Police on Monday arrested the prime accused in the Chatribari murder case from Bihar. A local businessman was shot at in front of his residence in the locality of Guwahati.

The accused was arrested from Bihar and has been identified as Pankaj Kumar.

The incident had taken place on February 21 at Chatribari in Guwahati. The victim, identified as Adesh Yadav, was injured after being shot at by miscreants.