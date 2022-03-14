Guwahati: Accused In Chatribari Murder Case Arrested From Bihar

Assam Police on Monday arrested the prime accused in the Chatribari murder case from Bihar. A local businessman was shot at in front of his residence in the locality of Guwahati.
The accused was arrested from Bihar and has been identified as Pankaj Kumar.
The incident had taken place on February 21 at Chatribari in Guwahati. The victim, identified as Adesh Yadav, was injured after being shot at by miscreants.
He was a resident of the third floor of an apartment named Gopal Mansion in the Chatribari locality. Yadav had been admitted to the Marwari Maternity hospital for further treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries.
He was fired at by bike-borne miscreants who fled the scene. Police had recovered the two-wheeler and a mobile phone that the miscreants left behind.
Meanwhile, upon interrogation, Kumar revealed that the entire incident was planned by one W Yadav who reportedly went into hiding in Nepal.