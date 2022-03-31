Assam: Huge Amount Of Ganja Seized In Bajali, 2 Held

Assam police have seized a huge amount of ganja in Bajali district and arrested two persons in connection to it.

The consignment of ganja was seized from an Alto car that was intercepted at Bhawanipur Chowk.

Ganja weighing 34.138 kilograms was recovered from the vehicle.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Ibrahim Ali (40 years) and Md Afzalur Rahman (38 years), both hailing from Kirakara in Garukhuti area.

The Alto car bearing registration number ‘AS-13-E-9905’ was also taking into custody.

Further investigation into the case is on.

Earlier today, a ganja smuggler was injured in a police firing in Kokrajhar in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The encounter took place at Bikhmuri in Kokrajhar. The injured smuggler has been identified as Mukesh Kumar who is a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

He has been shifted to the RNB Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar for medical treatment.

