Assam: Huge Amount Of Narcotics Seized From Dhubri Railway Station

A large amount of narcotics substances belonging to a drug peddler was seized from Dhubri Railway station in Assam on Tuesday.

According to reports, the consignment containing 140 bottles of Roscof Cough Syrup, 4500 capsules of Pyeevon Spas Plus and 200 capsules, reached Dhubri Railway station from West Bengal, Siliguri-Dhubri Demo Express train.

A team of Dhubri police was able to apprehend one suspected person after the Demo express reached Dhubri Railway Station and recovered a huge quantity of addictive banned substances from his possession.

The accused, identified as Ratul Hussain, had brought the banned addictive substances from West Bengal.

Later, the police team took Hussain to his residence and conducted searches along with two other residents in Bidyapara area.

A case under NDPS act has been registered and are investigating the matter is on, police said.

