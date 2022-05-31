First Arrest Made In Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case

Punjab police have made their first arrest in the rapper Sidhu Moose Wala murder case that has been making headlines across the country.

As per reports, the arrestee, identified as Manpreet Singh, was apprehended from Uttarakhand by a team of Punjab police on Monday.

Singh was reportedly involved in providing “key logistical support” in the murder of the Punjab singer.

On Tuesday, Singh was produced before Mansa court that sent him to five days custody.

This is the first arrest in the high profile case.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday (May 29).

Sidhu was declared dead after he was shifted to a civil hospital.

Notably, the incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Sidhu Moose Wala.

Moments before he was shot dead, his SUV was being allegedly followed by men in two cars, as per a CCTV footage that has now emerged.

Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a facebook post on Sunday evening.

Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

