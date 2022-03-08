Pandemic, Cash Crunch Hit Rehabilitation of Differently Abled

The Covid-19 pandemic together with a lack of funds have hampered in the rehabilitation of differently abled individuals in Assam.

In fact, the quality of services provided by different organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to such individuals has been compromised to a considerable extent due to this.

Several day-care educational cum vocational centers run by these organizations for the differently abled are currently reeling under a shortage of funds, with no form of financial assistance being offered by the state government.

Moreover, the pandemic and the subsequent closure of vocational schools have forced differently abled children as well adults to remain confined within the four walls for an extensive period of time.

This has hampered their development as their regular therapy and education came to an abrupt halt during the period.

Although many authorities of such organizations opted for online education to educate such children, it could not equate to that provided through physical classes in special schools.

Mukul Goswami, the founder secretary of Ashadeep, an organization for the differently abled in Guwahati said, “People who are differently abled need regular therapy. This came to a halt during the lockdown period. Parents find it difficult to manage them at home. Therefore, we started online classes to the children. This system worked to an extent.”

