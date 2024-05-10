Assam: Huge Cache of Arms Seized, Five Arrested in Bokajan

In a significant development, the authorities in the border region between Assam and Nagaland intercepted a clandestine operation involving arms smuggling on Friday.
According to sources, five persons have been apprehended and a cache of weapons was recovered from their possession during an operation launched by the police and CRPF personnel in Karbi Anglong district's Bokajan.
In an operation launched based on credential information, a vehicle bearing registration number NL-07-CB-8179 was recovered and a cache of items including were a .9mm pistol, three magazines, 43 live rounds of ammunition, and a Bolero car was seized.
Five individuals, suspected to be involved in the smuggling attempt, were apprehended. The arrested individuals have been identified as Thangka Wangcha, Aloto Chichi, Hekiho Zhimoni, Khukivi Aye, and Marigaon's Sattar Ali, sources said.
The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat illicit arms trade in the region, ensuring the safety and security of the border areas.