Massive Arms Cache Seized In Manipur Amid LS Polls

The effortless flow of arms, ammunition and other war-like supplies in violence-ravaged Manipur poses great concern for its citizens. On Saturday, another haul resulted in the recovery of an assault rifle, a pistol, several rounds of bullets, explosives and more.
Despite relentless operations to curb the free flow of arms and ammunition by authorities in Manipur, such recoveries have become a daily affair.
The latest bust was carried out by security forces at the Sangaithel village coming under the Imphal West district of the state.
According to the information received, empty magazines, a 9 mm pistol, a carbine machine gun (CMG), four grenades, two mortar shells, and 60 live rounds of ammunition were seized apart from other communication devices like walkie-talkies.
Authorities informed that daily raids are being carried out by the forces in the violence-stricken areas of Manipur to flush out arms and ammunition.
With the Lok Sabha elections underway, this menace threatens Manipur's entire democratic institution. Earlier, security forces intercepted and detained 11 armed individuals dressed as police officers during the early hours of April 30.