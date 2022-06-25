Assam

Assam: Huge Quantity of Drugs to be Destroyed in Nagaon & Hojai

The police will destroy massive quantity of drugs seized from different parts of Hojai and Nagaon districts of Assam on Sunday.
Assam: Huge Quantity of Drugs to be Destroyed in Nagaon & Hojai
Drugs in Nagaon and Hojai districts in Assam
Pratidin Time

The police will destroy massive quantity of drugs seized from different parts of Hojai and Nagaon districts of Assam on Sunday.

The police had seized a huge quantity of drugs including heroin, brown sugar, morphine, many addictive tablets and cough syrups in several operations launched across the two districts recently.

According to reports, the police seized 8.852 kgs of heroin, 69.33 grams brown sugar, 603.881 kgs of ganja, 1325 bottles of cough syrup, 2,01,558 addictive tablets, 202 grams of morphine and 1.028 kgs of opium from both the districts.

According to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (NDPS) 1985, the drugs will be burnt separately in the two districts under the direction of the Pollution Control Board.

Also Read
Cannabis Worth Over Rs 50 Lakhs Seized in Arunachal
Nagaon
Drugs
Hojai
Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com