Cannabis Worth Over Rs 50 Lakhs Seized in Arunachal

In a major drug haul, the Arunachal Pradesh police on Saturday seized cannabis (ganja) worth over Rs 50 lakh from a house in Naharlagun and arrested a woman.

Based on specific inputs about involvement of a couple in supplying narcotics in the Capital Complex region, a special team of police was constituted by the Capital Police and a raid was conducted in the house located in Gollonallah area in Naharlagun on Friday evening.

During the search of the house, the police team found 525.97 kgs of ganja hidden in the house, Capital SP Jimmy Chiram said.

The team also seized one .32 pistol besides, cash worth Rs 50,000. The police seized the materials along with an SUV vehicle, suspected to be proceeds of drug trade, Chiram disclosed.



While the husband is absconding, his wife was arrested. The woman was earlier arrested by Naharlagun police in July last year under NDPS Act and was out on bail.

A case has been registered at the Naharlagun police station and investigation is underway.