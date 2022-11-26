PM Modi Launches Various New Initiatives Under E-Court Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Constitution Day celebrations and addressed a gathering in the Supreme Court of India on Friday.
PM Modi also launched various new initiatives under the e-court project during the programme. The new initiatives include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court and S3WaaS Websites.
Conveying his greetings on Constitution Day, the Prime Minister recalled that in 1949 on this day, Independent India laid the foundation of a new future for itself.
The Prime Minister also noted the importance of the Constitution Day in the year of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava. He paid tributes to Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar and all the members of the constituent assembly.
PM Modi then highlighted the contributions of countless individuals from the Legislature, Judiciary and Executive in the last 70 decades of the journey of development and expansion of the Indian Constitution, and thanked them on behalf of the entire nation on this special occasion.
Remembering the dark day in the history of India when the country was celebrating the momentous occasion of Consitution day, the Prime Minister recalled that on November 26, India faced the biggest terrorist attack in its history by the enemies of humanity.
He also paid tributes to the people who lost their lives in the dastardly Mumbai Terror Attacks.
The Prime Minister expressed happiness that as the Mother of Democracy, the country is strengthening the ideals of the constitution and pro-people policies are empowering the poor and women of the country.
The Prime Minister informed that in a week’s time, India is going to attain the G20 Presidency, and stressed the need to promote the prestige and reputation of India in the world as a team.
Underling the youth-centric spirit, the Prime Minister said that the constitution is known for its openness, being futuristic and its modern vision. He acknowledged the role and contribution of youth power in all aspects of India’s growth story.
Stressing the need to increase awareness about the Constitution of India among the youth for a better understanding of topics like Equality and Empowerment, the Prime Minister recalled the time when our constitution was drafted and the circumstances that stood before the country.
Chief Justice of India, Dr DY Chandrachud, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, Justices of Supreme Court of India, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Prof. S P Baghel, Attorney General of India, Shri R Venkataramani, Solicitor General of India, Shri Tushar Mehta and President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Shri Vikas Singh were present on the occasion among others.
Since 2015, Constitution Day is being celebrated on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.