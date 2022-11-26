PM Modi Launches Various New Initiatives Under E-Court Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Constitution Day celebrations and addressed a gathering in the Supreme Court of India on Friday.

PM Modi also launched various new initiatives under the e-court project during the programme. The new initiatives include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court and S3WaaS Websites.

Conveying his greetings on Constitution Day, the Prime Minister recalled that in 1949 on this day, Independent India laid the foundation of a new future for itself.

The Prime Minister also noted the importance of the Constitution Day in the year of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava. He paid tributes to Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar and all the members of the constituent assembly.

PM Modi then highlighted the contributions of countless individuals from the Legislature, Judiciary and Executive in the last 70 decades of the journey of development and expansion of the Indian Constitution, and thanked them on behalf of the entire nation on this special occasion.

Remembering the dark day in the history of India when the country was celebrating the momentous occasion of Consitution day, the Prime Minister recalled that on November 26, India faced the biggest terrorist attack in its history by the enemies of humanity.

He also paid tributes to the people who lost their lives in the dastardly Mumbai Terror Attacks.