Assam: Narrow Escape For Two Men As Huge Tree Falls on Moving Vehicle

In a tragic incident that took place on Friday, a massive tree toppled onto a moving Bolero vehicle in Assam’s Baksa.
According to sources, the huge tree fell upon the moving vehicle which was carrying goods from Barpeta Road to Salbari.
The incident took place at the Bahbari area.
Fortunately, the two people who were inside the vehicle were saved and were rushed to a nearby healthcare centre for medical treatment.
An atmosphere of panic was created on the spot soon after the incident.
It has been suspected that incessant rains in the region might have weakened the roots of the tree which resulted in the subsequent mishap.
The road was completely blocked as a result and efforts are on to chop down the fallen tree and clear the road for vehicular movement.