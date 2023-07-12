Assam: Huge Tree Falls On Road In Lakhimpur; Vehicles Pinned, Several Injured

A number of people were injured and several vehicles were damaged after a huge tree fell on a busy road in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Wednesday morning.
According to information received, the huge tree suddenly got uprooted and fell on the busy road, injuring a number of people and pinning vehicles including bikes and scooters who were commuting on the road.
While it is unknown as to why the massive tree fell down, it is suspected that incessant rains in the region might have weakened the roots of the tree which resulted in the subsequent mishap.
People who were pinned down by the tree were quickly rescued by locals in the vicinity, however, with injuries. All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Notably, an elderly man sustained grievous injuries in the mishap and is said to be in critical condition.
The road was completely blocked as a result and efforts are on to chop down the fallen tree and clear the road for vehicular movement.