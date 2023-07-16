Assam: Huge Yaba Tablet Consignment Seized In Hailakandi; Three Arrested

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug activities, the Lala Bazar Police and Abdullahpur Police in Assam’s Hailakandi conducted a joint operation that led to the seizure of a staggering 8,000 Yaba Tablets on Sunday.
According to sources, the police arrested three individuals in connection with the incident namely Akbar Hussain Laskar, Kabir Uddin Laskar and Anwar Hussain Laskar.
It is to be mentioned that Anwar Hussain Laskar is a panchayat representative.
The seized Yaba tablets, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 40 lakh, highlight the magnitude of the illicit drug trade in the region.
The authorities have taken swift action to apprehend the culprits involved and have initiated an investigation into their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.
The successful operation underscores the commitment of the police in combating the drug menace and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.
Earlier on May 18, a huge consignment of around 4,000 Yaba Tablets believed to be worth several lakhs was seized in Assam’s Hailakandi.
According to officials, based on specific intelligence of a possible smuggling operation, Hailakandi Police set up a checkpoint along the bypass at Narayanpur during which a vehicle was intercepted.
Upon closer inspection, the officials recovered narcotic Yaba tablets from the car. The quantity was calculated to be around 4,000.