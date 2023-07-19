Assam: Huge Yaba Tablet Consignment Seized In Karimganj, 3 Smugglers Arrested

Earlier on July 16, another huge consignment of Yaba tablets, with an estimated value of Rs. 40 lakh was cracked down in Assam’s Hailakandi district.

In the operation the Hailakandi police nabbed three notorious smugglers identified as Akbar Hussain Laskar, Kabir Uddin Laskar and Anwar Hussain Laskar.

The frequent seizure of huge consignments illegal drugs highlight the drug menace pertaining in the northeastern region of the country.

On July 17, The Assam Police burnt down large quantities of seized contrabands drugs in Guwahati. Among the drugs destroyed, around 20,000 units of Cough syrup bottles, 3100 kgs of ganja, and heroin more than 7 kgs were destroyed along with brown sugar.

These were collected through various raids and seizures in the recent past.