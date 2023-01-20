Assam: Human Skeleton Recovered from Pond in Mankachar

In a sensational incident, a human skeleton was recovered from a pond at Kakoripara along the Assam-Bangladesh border in Mankachar on Friday.

As per reports, a person identified as Nur Nabi of Kakoripara has been missing since the last three months. The family members of Nur suspected that the skeleton belongs to him.

Nur's family members claimed that the clothes on the skeleton belong to him. They have also alleged that the incident of Nur’s disappearance was reported at the Mankachar Police Station, but no action has been taken till now.

On the other hand, after the skeleton was recovered, locals of the area staged protests against the police.

Shortly after being informed about the incident, the police and the BSF arrived at the spot. The police have launched an extensive investigation into the matter. The skeleton has been sent for post-mortem.

A similar incident occurred in Lakhimpur on Thursday. A human skull was found in a pond in Bihpuria. The skull is being suspected to be of a man named Chittaranjan Dutta who had gone missing since July, 2022.