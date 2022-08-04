Assam: Human Skeleton Recovered In Koliabor

A human skeleton was recovered in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday, triggering panic among locals.

According to sources, the skeleton was found buried underground inside a toilet. The identity of the deceased is said to be one Umesh Bora.

The incident was reported from Kuthori area in Koliabor.

Bora had been missing for the past three months, sources informed, adding that his wife had filed a missing report for the same.

However, police suspect that the wife herself may have murdered the man and is trying to swindle the case.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.