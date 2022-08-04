Hima has strong challenge for a medal

Golden Girl Hima Das might have emerged on the top of the hits of 200 m even of the Commonwealth Games being held at Birmingham but she stands in the eight position overall.

Today Hima clocked 23.42 seconds which is slower than her season’s best of 23.22 clocked in June this year in the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

When all the hits results are tallied it has emerged that the gape between No 1 ranked FavourOfill and Hima is over almost one second.

Today 48 athletes competed in six hits and 24 qualified for the Semi Final. From today’s timing, Hima is certain to qualify for the Final but from there it will be an uphill task and she has to run her best for a podium finish.

Here is the complete list of the timing of the hits.

Standing Before Semi Final