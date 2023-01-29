Assam

Assam: Human Trafficking Bid Thwarted in Lahowal, 2 Youths Held

As per reports, the police had conducted a massive search operation after receiving specific inputs on the human traffickers at Lahowal Railway Station in Dibrugarh.
In a major operation conducted by the police, three minor girls have been rescued from an alleged human trafficking attempt in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Post the operation, the Lahowal Police rescued three girls and arrested two youths. A luxurious car has also been seized during the search operation.

The girls were allegedly taken to Bangalore via train with an assurance to provide them with works.

The girls hail from Jaipur in Dibrugarh. On the other hand, the accused youths have been identified as Hemanta Gogoi and Gunin Gogoi.

Talking about the arrest, the Lahowal Police said, “We rescued two girls who were on their way from Dibrugarh’s Jaipur to Bangalore. Two youths have been arrested in connection to this. As per the girls’ statement, they were travelling to Bangalore for work which was assured by the youths. A case has been registered and an interrogation is underway.”

