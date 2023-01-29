Tragedy Averted as Security Forces Recover IED in Assam’s Tinsukia

In a sensational incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Sunday.

The IED was reportedly recovered from Dirak gate in Tinsukia.

As per reports, three youths had allegedly fled after spotting Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops who were on their routine checking at the Dirak.

The youths are suspected to have carried the IED.

Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad along with the police arrived at the spot.

An investigation has been launched along with search operations to nab the perpetrators.