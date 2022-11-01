Assam: Human Trafficking Racket Busted in Barpeta, 3 Arrested

A human trafficking racket has been busted at Sarthebari in Barpeta district of Assam.

According to reports, a minor girl was abducted a year ago from Sarthebari by a person identified as Sahar Ali alias Bablu.

Ali was arrested after the police conducted search drives at Majdia in Sarthebari.

On the other hand, the minor girl has been rescued from Haryana. Sahar Ali allegedly sold the girl for Rs 1.20 lakhs in Haryana.

Two persons from Haryana have also been arrested in connection to the case. They have been identified as Rajesh Kumar and Anil Kumar.

Further police investigation is underway into the case.