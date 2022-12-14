Assam: 7 Suspected Human Trafficking Victims Rescued In Rangiya

A total of seven persons were rescued by police from a suspected human trafficking bid at Rangjiya in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district.

The alleged victims were rescued from Kariyara near Rangiya rail junction.

While two of them hail from Jharkhand and Tripura, three others are residents of Udalguri, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia in Assam.

According to information, the rescued victims include a woman and a child as well.

Meanwhile, the police informed that they had busted a human trafficking racket in the same area in an earlier operation also. However, it is yet to be established if both the cases are connected.

No arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is on.

Earlier yesterday, Assam police and their Delhi counterpart along with voluntary organizations rescued five girls from a suspected human trafficking bid in New Delhi.

According to sources, the girls were rescued from Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Haryana and South Delhi.

The rescued girls reportedly belong from Rongapar area in Sonitpur district.