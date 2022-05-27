AHSEC Postpones HS 1st Year Exams, Releases New Dates

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Friday said informed about the rescheduling of the Higher Secondary (HS) first year examination due to floods and landslides disrupting normal life in the state.

The examinations that were supposed to be held from May 18 to May 21 have now been postponed and will now be conducted in June, the state education council said.

According to a notification, the exams to be held on May 18 has been postponed to June 6, while the one on May 20 has been postponed to June 7 and the exams to be held on May 21 will be conducted on June 8.

The notification read, “No. AHSEC/EXB/HS-I/2022/06: In continuation of this office earlier Notification No. AHSEC/EXB/11/47/18/19-20/270 dated 25.05.2022. it is notified to all concerned that the suspended HS 1st Year Examination 2022 which would have held w.e.f. 18th May- 21st May, 2022 have now been rescheduled and the examinations of 18th May, 2022 will be held on 6th of June, 2022, Monday, the examinations of 20th May, 2022 will be held on 7th of June, 2022, Tuesday and the examinations of 21st May, 2022 will be held on 8th of June, 2022, Wednesday.”

For clarification, the schedule has also been provided.