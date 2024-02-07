Assam: Husband Absconding After Allegedly Throwing Acid on Wife

A woman suffered major injuries after her husband allegedly threw acidic substance on her in Bilasipara in Assam's Dhubri district, reports said on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Azarul Sheikh, sources said.
As per reports, Azarul, a resident of Bangalipara was facing several problems in his married life as personal conflicts started to emerge with his wife.
He allegedly threw acid on his wife's face as revenge on her, reports said. As a result of this, his wife was severely injured and admitted at a hospital after the incident. Later, she was shifted to Kokrajhar for advanced treatment.
On the other hand, the accused man is currently absonding after committing the heinous crime, sources said.