Fruit Vendor Attacked with Acid Over Unpaid Dues in Assam Village

A fruit vendor in Moirabari village, Morigaon district, Assam, got severe injuries to his face, neck, and hand after being attacked with acid by a youth over money.
According to accounts, the fruit trader identified as Khairul Islam asked Rs 2,500 from Irshad Ali, who had previously purchased fruits on credit from him due to a lack of cash on hand.
As the youth failed to pay his balance amount to the fruit seller, the latter urged him to clear his dues on Tuesday, but the youth became enraged and assaulted the fruit trader with acid on his face.
The victim suffered burn injuries on the right side of his face; fortunately, his eyes were unharmed and he was able to recount his tragedy to the media.
Following the incident, people rescued the man and transported him to Moirabari Rural Hospital for further treatment.
Meanwhile, Moirabari police arrived at the scene and began an investigation into the case.