Assam: Man Absconding after Hacking Wife to Death
In a tragic incident, a woman was brutally hacked to death by her husband in Assam’s Hojai district, reports said on Thursday.
The deceased woman has been identified as Mamoni Das (38).
According to reports, Mamoni was killed by her husband Tapan Kumar Das (45) inside his house in Lanka’s Rangpur village using sharp weapons. Tapan committed the heinous crime in the absence of other family members at home.
Reports said that Mamoni and Tapan were parents to three children. The incident occurred this morning after two of the siblings went to school, sources said. The entire incident came to light after the children arrived home after school. The woman’s lifeless body was recovered lying in a poll of blood on the floor inside the house.
Reportedly, Tapan locked the room after murdering his wife and fled from the spot.
Further, the daughter of the deceased woman said that her father murdered her mother due to his illicit affair with another woman.
Meanwhile, the police have arrived at the spot and an investigation is underway into the case. A search is also underway to nab the accused, sources said.