Man Murders Wife, Buries Body Behind House in Assam’s Lanka, Arrested

The Hojai Police on Tuesday arrested a man for murdering his wife and burying her body behind his house at Udali tiniali in Lanka locality of Assam.
Shazid Ahmed murdered his wife Parbina Begum on November 21, 2023, and her body was exhumed today by police from an empty lot.
The body was then sent for a post-mortem.
As per reports, the incident came to light after the accused husband surrendered himself before the police today.
Meanwhile, a team of Lanka police reached the spot along with the accused and recreated the crime scene.
Prima facie, the authorities assumed that the accused had murdered his wife due to a family feud.