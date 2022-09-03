BJP’s Subramanian Swamy Files Plea in SC to Delete ‘Socialism’ and ‘Secularism’ From Constitution

The Supreme Court listed a writ petition on Friday filed by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy to delete the words ‘Socialism’ and ‘Secularism’ from the Preamble of Constitution.

A bench of Justices headed by Indira Banerjee and MM Sudresh listed Dr Swamy’s petition with a similar plea that will come up before the Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on September 23.

The second petitioner Advocate Satya Sabharwal challenges the validity of introduction of the aforementioned terms ‘Socialism’ and ‘Secularism’ in the Constitution through the 42nd Amendment in 1976 during the period of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the petitioners argue such introduction is beyond the amending power of the parliament under Article 368.

They further argued that the Constitution framers such as Dr BR Ambedkar never intended the insertion of socialist or secular concepts in democratic governance.

Moreover, it stated that Dr Ambedkar had rejected incorporation of these two terms as the Constitution cannot force upon the citizens’ certain political ideologies by taking away their right to choose.