Assam: Husband Cuts Wife's Hand Into Two Pieces; Held

In a sensational incident that took place at Balisapori in Assam’s Sonitpur, a husband allegedly cut his wife's hand into two pieces.
After cutting the hand, the husband hid it in a chicken coop.
According to sources, the incident took place on Saturday.
The husband, identified as Nizam Ali, has been handed over to the police. The critically injured wife, Mamta Khatun, has been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.
The authorities are investigating the matter thoroughly.
